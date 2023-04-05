Local Minute Man National Park to receive $27 million upgrade Minute Man will use the funding to restore historic homes, monuments, stone walls, vegetation, and more. The Wayside House is one of several buildings within Minute Man National Historical Park set to receive improvements. National Park Service, file

Minute Man National Historical Park is set to receive a major facelift to the tune of about $27 million.

The park, located in Concord, Lexington, and Lincoln, will use the funds to maintain its buildings, landscape, trails, signs, monuments, and other structures. The money comes from the Great American Outdoors Act, which was passed in 2020 to give national parks the dollars they need to maintain infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities.

“Thanks to the funding from GAOA, the park will bring many of our iconic structures, monuments and trails back into good condition. The timing of this funding will improve the visitor experience beyond the nation’s 250th anniversary and allow future generations to be inspired by what happened right here in the struggle for liberty,” Park Superintendent Simone Monteleone said in a statement.

Minute Man is dedicated to protecting the historic structures and landscapes associated with the opening battle of the American Revolution, which occurred on April 19, 1775.

The improvements will be split into two phases. The first will include interior and exterior preservation work on 16 historic structures. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems will all be addressed. The Elisha Jones House, the Captain William Smith House, and the Wayside House will all benefit from the restoration efforts.

“When the work is complete, these buildings can continue their solemn watch over this hallowed landscape for years to come,” Monteleone said in a video from the park.

Work began throughout the park last fall, and will continue into 2025, officials said. That year will mark the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution.

The project’s second phase will include landscape improvements such as the preservation of stone walls and the enhancement of scenic viewing areas. The Battle Road Trail, which runs through the heart of the park, will be repaired “to provide a seamless and informative path for visitors,” officials said. Replanting, vegetation maintenance, and improved signage will all serve to highlight the area’s agricultural history.