Local Moose dies after being hit by two ambulances in Maine The incident occurred Friday night in Aurora.

A moose died after being struck by two ambulances in Maine on Friday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. No people were injured.

The ambulances were driving on Airline Road in Aurora, near Grant Farm Road, around 8:45 p.m. when they hit the moose.

A 2014 GMC ambulance owned by Northern Light Health hit the moose first. The driver was reportedly unable to avoid the animal.

Following closely behind was a 2021 Ford ambulance owned by Northeast Mobile Health Services, which hit the moose for the second time.

Officials say the moose died afterward.

Both vehicles sustained damage, but the drivers were fine and they were able to drive the ambulances away from the site. The GMC had passenger-side damage, and the Ford had front-end damage.

The ambulances were traveling to different locations in Washington County, and the sheriff’s department is not sure how the vehicles wound up on the same path.

In Gardner, Massachusetts, a moose had a very different experience, as traffic halted while it strutted down Route 68. A video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the moose walking down the center of the road, as cars slowly follow behind it.

Here's something you don't see every day. A Moose on Rt68. A viewer sent this video of the animal walking on the road during traffic in Gardner



📸 Denise Kemmitt pic.twitter.com/bxGsSkocPz — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 3, 2023

The video was not dated, but Boston 25 tweeted it on Monday.