Local African antelope escapes Lupa Zoo in Ludlow, on the run in Mass. During a storm last week, an eland antelope escaped its paddock and is now wandering near Wilbraham.

During a recent storm, a tree fell into the paddock containing eland antelope at Lupa Zoo in Ludlow.

“The female stayed, but the male went for a walk and is now touring Ludlow and Wilbraham. We are doing everything to get him home and have notified all the authorities,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Ludlow Animal Control said Wednesday that the antelope escaped sometime last week. Authorities are actively looking for the animal. Ludlow Animal Control described it as a non-aggressive herbivore, but warned the public not to approach the antelope.

It could run away, or kick if approached from behind and startled, similar to a horse. It would not rear onto its hind legs and kick forward, according to Ludlow Animal Control. Authorities also warned drivers to be careful and keep an eye out.

Sighting reports have been flooding into social media since the news was posted online. Ludlow Animal Control said Wednesday that the antelope was seen in Wilbraham near Red Bridge State Park.

Facebook user John Moll posted an image purportedly showing the antelope wandering down Hickory Hill towards Red Bridge in the middle of the night. The antelope appears to be walking down the middle of a dark street, where cars could easily hit it.

Edison DePaula Jr., owner of Moose Hill Farms in Wilbraham, told MassLive Wednesday that he saw the antelope on his property. A video shared with the site shows a one-horned antelope trying to get around a fence.

Lupa Zoo spans 20 acres in Ludlow. It specializes in conservation and education, with many school groups visiting each year. It is scheduled to open for the 2023 season on April 11.

Eland antelope are the world’s largest antelope and behave similar to cows, according to the African Wildlife Foundation. They are found in grasslands, savannahs, woodlands, and mountainous areas in the southern part of Africa, from Kenya in the north down to South Africa.

They have been eliminated from more than 50% of their historic range due to human encroachment, according to the AWF, and are popular hunting targets.