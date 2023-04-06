Local Six injured in Jamaica Plain MBTA bus crash All of the injuries in Wednesday's crash were nonlife-threatening, officials said.

Six people were injured Wednesday evening when a car and an MBTA bus collided in Jamaica Plain, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

A preliminary investigation showed the bus was traveling on Morton Street around 5:34 p.m. “when a passenger vehicle made an abrupt turn crossing into the bus’s lane of travel,” Sullivan said in an email.

“The MBTA bus and passenger vehicle collided and the bus swerved to avoid further collisions,” Sullivan said.

Video footage of the scene from WBZ shows the bus came to a stop in a cemetery near the intersection of Morton Street and Forest Hills Avenue.

Advertisement:

According to Sullivan, of the six people injured, four were passengers on board the bus and two were inside the passenger vehicle. All injuries reported are nonlife-threatening, he said.

Authorities were continuing to investigate the incident Thursday morning, he said.