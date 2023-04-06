Local Sons of Boston to reopen under new name after Marine allegedly killed by bouncer Alvaro O. Larrama, a former bouncer at Sons of Boston, allegedly killed 23-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Martinez last March outside the bar. Sons of Boston, located near Faneuil Hall, will reportedly open under a new name. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe

The Boston bar that employed a bouncer who allegedly stabbed a Marine veteran to death last year is reportedly set to open again under a new name.

Sons of Boston, located at 19 Union St. near Faneuil Hall, will now be known as Loyal Nine, The Boston Herald reported. The city of Boston’s Licensing Board voted unanimously Thursday to approve the change.

Loyal Nine is reportedly on track to open in the near future.

The bar lost its liquor license and entertainment license in the wake of the incident, which left 23-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Martinez dead. Alvaro O. Larrama, who was working as a bouncer at the bar last March, allegedly got into an altercation with Martinez and fatally stabbed him.

Alisha M. Dumeer, a part-owner and manager of Sons of Boston, has been accused of helping Larrama hide evidence of the crime.

Martinez, an Illinois native, was visiting Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the time. His family is suing Sons of Boston in Suffolk Superior Court.

The bar’s new name refers to a secretive group of influential Bostonians who worked to foment anti-British sentiment during the lead-up to the American Revolution. The Loyal Nine is thought to have been a precursor to the Sons of Liberty.