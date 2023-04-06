Local These 10 people from Mass. made the 2023 Forbes Billionaires List Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson topped the charts for Massachusetts billionaires, growing her wealth to $21.6 billion in 2023. Rob Hale (left), founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications and Abigail P. Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, are two of 10 billionaires from Massachusetts. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe and Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Forbes magazine has released its 2023 list of billionaires, featuring 10 Massachusetts CEO’s and businesspeople.

While some Massachusetts moguls saw their wealth increase from 2022, roughly half of the world’s 2,640 billionaires lost money this past year. Forbes reports that 28 former billionaires found themselves off the list in 2023 — a group which includes the co-founders of Wayfair, the Boston-based home goods e-commerce company.

From the heirs to the Fidelity fortune to the CEO of Moderna, here’s who made the 10-digit mark from the Bay State.

Abigail Johnson – Milton

Abigail P. Johnson, chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments – Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Abigail Johnson, 61, has served as CEO of Fidelity investments since taking the helm from her father, Edward Johnson III, in 2014. Johnson’s wealth grew from $21.2 billion to $21.6 billion in 2023, and she is the wealthiest person on the list from Massachusetts, ranking 72nd overall.

Edward Johnson IV – Boston

Edward Johnson IV, 58, is the brother of Abigail Johnson and son of Edward Johnson III. He is the president of Pembroke Real Estate, owned by Fidelity parent company FMR. Johnson’s wealth grew from $6.3 billion to $6.8 billion in 2023, and he is ranked 352 on Forbes’ list.

Elizabeth Johnson – Boston

Elizabeth Johnson, 59, is the sister of Abigail Johnson and daughter of Edward Johnson III. She is the founder of Louisburg Farm, a Florida-based stable that cares for show horses. Johnson’s wealth grew from $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion in 2023, and she is ranked 497 on Forbes’ list.

Rob Hale Jr. – Boston Rob Hale, founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications – Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe Robert Hale, 56, is the 2002 founder and CEO of telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications. His wealth grew from $3.2 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2023, and he ranks number 534 on Forbes’ list of billionaires.

Robert Kraft – Brookline

Robert Kraft, CEO and Chairman of Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots – AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Robert Kraft, 81, is the CEO and chairman of The Kraft Group as well as the owner of the New England Patriots. Kraft’s wealth grew from $8.3 billion to $10.6 billion in 2023 and he is ranked 165 on Forbes’ list.

Jim Davis & Family – Newton

Jim Davis (left), owner and chairman of New Balance, with former Gov. Charlie Baker. – Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Jim Davis, 79, is the chairman of New Balance, of which he and his family are 95% shareholders. Davis’ wealth decreased from $5.4 billion to $4.9 billion in 2023 and he is ranked 552 on Forbes’ list.

Alan Trefler – Brookline

Alan Trefler, founder of Pegasystems – Photo courtesy of Pegasysetms

Alan Trefler, 67, is the founder of the software company Pegasystems. Trefler’s wealth decreased from $2.9 billion to $1.8 billion in 2023 and he is ranked 1,647 on Forbes’ list.

Stéphane Bancel – Boston

Stéphane Bancel, CEO and director of Moderna – AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Stéphane Bancel, 50, is the CEO and director of biotech firm Moderna. Bancel’s wealth decreased from $4.6 billion to $4.4 billion in 2023 and he is ranked 624 on Forbes’ list.

Robert Langer – Boston

Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna and director of Langer Lab – Photo: Business Wire/AP

Robert Langer, 74, is a co-founder of Moderna and now works as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he leads the Langer Lab. Langer’s wealth remained at $1.6 billion in 2023 and he is ranked 1,804 on Forbes’ list.

Noubar Afeyan – Lexington

Noubar Afeyan, CEO of Flagship Pioneering and chairman and co-founder of Moderna – AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Noubar Afeyan, 60, is the CEO of life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering as well as the chairman and co-founder of Moderna. Afeyan’s wealth decreased from $1.7 billion to $1.6 billion in 2023 and he is ranked 1,804.