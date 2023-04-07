Local DA: Body found in burning car after crash on private Rowley driveway Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, but said the vehicle has no immediately known connection to the address where it was found.

A person was found dead Friday morning in a burning vehicle that crashed on a private driveway in Rowley, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Rowley police received a report just before 1 a.m. that a car crashed in a private driveway at 935 Haverhill St. First responders found the car fully engulfed by fire with one body inside.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim but said the vehicle has no immediately known connection to the address where it was found.

About an hour before the crash, a Rowley police officer spotted the same vehicle parked across town on Stackyard Road, according to a release from the DA’s office.

“The officer spoke with the driver, assessed the driver as capable of continuing to drive and gave the driver directions back to the road leading to their home,” the release noted.

The officer followed the driver on Route 133 into Ipswich and contacted Ipswich police to alert them that the vehicle would be passing through the town, the district attorney said.

It is not clear what led the driver to return to Rowley or what caused the crash.

Local and state police are investigating.