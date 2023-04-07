Man arrested in alleged attack on MBTA rider at Haymarket Station

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Transit police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly kicking and punching a 63-year-old T rider on a train car at Haymarket Station, according to officials.
An MBTA spokesperson said Eric Simensen faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot — on a person over 60.
Police said the attack happened at 1 p.m. Thursday on a train car while it was still in the station. The assault allegedly occurred after a verbal dispute between Simensen and the victim, according to officials.
Investigators said the suspect had a warrant for his arrest out of Quincy District Court.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.