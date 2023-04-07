Local Man arrested in alleged attack on MBTA rider at Haymarket Station Police say the suspect punched and kicked a 63-year-old man after a dispute.

Transit police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly kicking and punching a 63-year-old T rider on a train car at Haymarket Station, according to officials.

An MBTA spokesperson said Eric Simensen faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot — on a person over 60.

Police said the attack happened at 1 p.m. Thursday on a train car while it was still in the station. The assault allegedly occurred after a verbal dispute between Simensen and the victim, according to officials.

Investigators said the suspect had a warrant for his arrest out of Quincy District Court.

