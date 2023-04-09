Local 29-year-old Athol man dies after being hit by a car The man was hit on Route 202 in Athol.

An Athol man died Saturday evening after he was hit by a car on Route 202 in Athol, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

The man was hit near 150 Daniel Shays Hwy. just before 10 a.m., the DA’s office said. The driver, a 20-year-old Athol man, and a passenger in his car stopped to try to help the victim after he was hit.

The victim was taken to Athol Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Both local and State Police are investigating the crash. The driver has not been charged with a crime at this time.

In late February, a head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol resulted in the deaths of both drivers.