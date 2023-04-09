Local Falmouth bank robbed at gunpoint A suspect robbed a Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth Saturday morning, wielding a gun and claiming to have a bomb, police said.

A Falmouth bank was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, and police are searching for a suspect.

A suspect robbed a Rockland Trust Bank at gunpoint Saturday. Falmouth Police

A man walked into the Rockland Trust Bank located at 20 Davis Straits in Falmouth around 9 a.m., according to Falmouth Police. He pointed a handgun at a bank teller, demanding money and claiming to have a bomb.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect left. Outside, he stole a car from a customer and fled the scene.

The stolen car, a 2019 Ford Flex, was found abandoned along Teaticket Highway in Falmouth. A bomb squad swept the vehicle, The Cape Cod Times reported.

Advertisement:

Police believe the man might have quickly switched into another vehicle before leaving the area.

Police released an image of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a blue surgical mask, sunglasses, and a wig while holding a gun.

The bank is scheduled to reopen Monday, and it remained closed Saturday after the robbery.

Another Rockland Trust Bank was robbed on Martha’s Vineyard last November. Three men allegedly entered the bank wearing masks and brandishing semi-automatic handguns. Authorities said they stole $40,000 and fled.

Three men were indicted for the robbery last month.