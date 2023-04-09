Video: Fire breaks out at Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Easter Sunday

Newsletter Signup
Firefighters are battling a six-alarm fire at a church in Cambridge that broke out early Sunday evening.
Cambridge police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said firefighters responded to the fire at Faith Lutheran Church just before 5:30 p.m.
Soon after arriving at the church, firefighters ordered a second alarm, Warnick said. They’ve been quickly escalating the response to the fire, ordering six alarms by 7:50 p.m.
Authorities believe no one was in the church when the fire broke out, Warnick said. No injuries have been reported.
“Even though this is a huge blow to us, and even though I’m filled with sadness and worry at the same time, I know that God is with us, and we will we will trust God to lead us forward,” Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church’s pastor, told The Boston Globe.
Photos and videos of the fire at 311 Broadway show heavy smoke pouring out of the church’s steeple.
The church, known for regularly holding religious services in German, held a worship service earlier in the day for Easter Sunday. It is also home to the Faith Kitchen, which serves food to people in need in partnership with Temple Beth Shalom.
“It’s overwhelming, of course, and I feel sad, but more than anything I feel worried about what it will take to restore the building to make it usable again,” Lutjohann told the Globe. “It’s a space that is beloved by many members of the community.”
