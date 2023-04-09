Local Video: Fire breaks out at Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Easter Sunday Authorities believe no one was in the church when the fire started. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters responded just before 5:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday to a multi-alarm fire at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Nick Stoico/The Boston Globe

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm fire at a church in Cambridge that broke out early Sunday evening.

Cambridge police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said firefighters responded to the fire at Faith Lutheran Church just before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters battle a multi-alarm fire that broke out on Easter at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. – Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe

Soon after arriving at the church, firefighters ordered a second alarm, Warnick said. They’ve been quickly escalating the response to the fire, ordering six alarms by 7:50 p.m.

Authorities believe no one was in the church when the fire broke out, Warnick said. No injuries have been reported.

“Even though this is a huge blow to us, and even though I’m filled with sadness and worry at the same time, I know that God is with us, and we will we will trust God to lead us forward,” Rev. Robin Lutjohann, the church’s pastor, told The Boston Globe.

Photos and videos of the fire at 311 Broadway show heavy smoke pouring out of the church’s steeple.

The fire continues to get worse at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. For more than an hour firefighters have been battling the smoke and flames as church goers watch heartbroken. The pastor told me despite the tragedy, his congregation will rise again. pic.twitter.com/Ongw2GWSw2 — Brea Douglas (@BreaDouglasTV) April 9, 2023

The church, known for regularly holding religious services in German, held a worship service earlier in the day for Easter Sunday. It is also home to the Faith Kitchen, which serves food to people in need in partnership with Temple Beth Shalom.

“It’s overwhelming, of course, and I feel sad, but more than anything I feel worried about what it will take to restore the building to make it usable again,” Lutjohann told the Globe. “It’s a space that is beloved by many members of the community.”

More photos and videos of the fire:

So sad! A fire in Faith Lutheran Church, Cambridge, MA. Happening now! pic.twitter.com/ieuNnAYuyv — Deyaa Alrwishdi (ضياء الرويشدي) (@deyaa_alrwishdi) April 9, 2023

NOW: Cambridge Fire battling smoke and flames inside Faith Lutheran Church on Main St.



The steeple is engulfed in smoke. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/HbsVKhjJyz — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) April 9, 2023

Thick smoke coming from Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Members tell me they are devastated about the potential loss of the church on what they say started off as a beautiful Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QwGwE1AZ06 — Brea Douglas (@BreaDouglasTV) April 9, 2023

BREAKING: Firefighters are on the scene of an intense fire at a church in Cambridge. https://t.co/ys55oLggYn pic.twitter.com/iHrgem3qvI — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 9, 2023

Firefighters have pulled out of the church. They are now attacking with water from outside the building. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/GUsXCFbND4 — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) April 9, 2023

@universalhub fire at faith lutheran church on broadway in cambridge. Hope everyone is ok 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CkyJ3i3Q3a — Noor Beckwith MD (@nmrbeckwith) April 9, 2023

The scene right now in #Cambridge. Cambridge Fire currently putting out a fire at the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway street. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/xK7LSNSdBC — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) April 9, 2023

Water being sprayed is so strong, it’s started knocking the pieces of roofing off the base of the steeple. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/bBukAwXVmX — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) April 9, 2023

We just spoke to the Church Pastor. He tells us the church was empty when the fire started. @wbz pic.twitter.com/xieM4vmgpo — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 9, 2023

Firefighters working tirelessly on these flames. We can see them glowing through the church windows.



So far, counted four departments assisting: Cambridge, Somerville, Belmont and Watertown. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Kqgy69x9pb — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) April 9, 2023

Church members tell me they celebrated Easter at Faith Lutheran church this morning. Parishioners say they are now crying and praying together. @wbz pic.twitter.com/x6sPChB7XJ — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 9, 2023

HUNDREDS of people watching. Taken just 5 minutes ago. @BostonFire is worried the steeple is going to collapse. pic.twitter.com/SHkT3ZT6it — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) April 9, 2023

6 Alarm Fire in Cambridge. My Son is the Incident Commander 🙏🏻♥️🚒 pic.twitter.com/IVcZP9A51U — Theresa L. Ikels (@TheresaLIkels) April 10, 2023

Fire crews have several hoses on the church, but the fire is continuing to burn up through the steeple. Damage to the roof and the steeple is significant. @wbz pic.twitter.com/rqkoXL1U6l — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 10, 2023

. @NBC10Boston SkyRanger up over a multi-alarm church fire in Cambridge. Active fire visible in the steeple. pic.twitter.com/xzgPR8T2uW — Dylan Rossiter ⠙⠗ (@ByDylanRossiter) April 10, 2023

Firefighters in #Cambridge are still busy trying to put out a fire at the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway. We’ll have the latest tonight at 11pm on ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ pic.twitter.com/SUvkAsy1Mm — Diane Cho NBC10 Boston (@DianeNBCBoston) April 10, 2023

COMMAND RELEASING 6TH ALARM COMPANIES IN CAMBRIDGE MA

EXTENDED OPERATIONS ON A LARGE CHURCH pic.twitter.com/IOCmEshMIy — Greater Boston Radio (@GaryHuber17) April 10, 2023