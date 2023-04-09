Local Swan Boats return next week to Boston Public Garden This is the 146th season for the Swan Boats, an iconic symbol of Boston and the Public Garden.

Everyone’s favorite springtime date idea or family outing is returning to the Boston Public Garden Lagoon April 15.

The Swan Boats are returning for the 146th season. The boats will be open by 11 a.m. on that day, according to a statement from the Boston Park and Recreation Department.

The Swan Boats, an iconic symbol of Boston and the Public Garden, are usually made of fiberglass or copper depending on the boat. The oldest and smallest boat in the fleet just celebrated its 113th season, while the newest was launched in 1993.

Launched by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget in 1877, the boats are still operated and owned by the Paget family today.

Paget found inspiration for these boats after seeing the opera “Lohengrin” in New York City. In the show, the hero crosses a river in a boat drawn by a swan.

Fully loaded, each Swan Boat weighs three tons and is powered by the driver using a foot-propelled paddle wheel. The Swan Boats are built on oak-framed pontoons sheathed in copper, just as they were initially constructed in 1877.

Mayor Michelle Wu will be on hand to celebrate the first ride of the season.

More information about the boats and their return to the public this season can be found here.