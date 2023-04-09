Local Two die in separate Boston area fires this weekend The fires were in Hopkinton and Holyoke.

Two fires in the Boston area claimed the lives of residents this weekend.

In Hopkinton, the fire department responded to several 911 calls at around 1:12 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement. Emergency personnel arrived at a ranch-style home at 69 Hayward St. to find a heavy fire.

Because of the amount of fire, the first fire crews on the scene requested mutual aid. After learning that two people were still in the home, officials said the emergency crews immediately began searching for them.

Two victims were found in the home, one senior man was found in the hallway and a senior woman was found in the bedroom, according to the statement.

They were both taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. Officials said the woman was taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

A dog also died in the fire. Officials said the fire was brought under control around 2 a.m. The house is a total loss.

Crews did not find any operational fire alarms in the home, according to fire officials.

In Holyoke, fire crews responded around 1:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a fire in the area of 19 Donlee St, according to officials.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately attempted to make entry but encountered deadly fire and smoke inside, according to a statement.

Officials said crews battled the flames for about 30 minutes before gaining access and locating one older adult deceased inside. Two firefighters were injured in the process, according to the statement.

The fire was determined to have started on the left side of a gas kitchen cooktop and grew from there, according to officials.

“Cooking is the leading cause of fires at home in Massachusetts. More than 10,000 fires each year start with cooking, and the results can be devastating. Please use caution in the kitchen,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.