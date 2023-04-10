Local Boy shot in Mattapan suffers nonlife-threatening injuries Authorities have not released the child's name or age.

A boy shot in Mattapan on Sunday night suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers responded around 8:25 p.m. to a report of a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds near 580 Cummins Highway, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told Boston.com Monday morning.

The child’s identity was not released.

Emergency medical services personnel brought the boy to a local hospital for treatment, Tavares said. The investigation remains ongoing.