Smartphones stolen from truck stopped in traffic on I-93 in Canton

A bold act of highway robbery occurred Monday in Canton, when boxes of smartphones were stolen from a truck amid morning traffic.
At about 7:45 a.m., two suspects committed the crime on Interstate 93 southbound in Canton, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement to Boston.com.
A 2016 Freightliner driven by a New Jersey man was stopped in “heavy traffic” when the two suspects exited a nearby car and approached the back of the truck. They opened it and took multiple boxes reportedly containing smartphones, police said.
The suspects re-entered their car and fled southbound. The truck driver was not injured.
State police are actively investigating, and no further information was publicly available Monday evening.
