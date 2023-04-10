Local Legally blind Arlington man still missing three weeks after disappearance Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department dispatch at 781-643-1212. Edward Leydon has been missing since March 20. Arlington Police Department

Arlington police continue to search for a missing 56-year-old man, who is legally blind.

Edward Leydon of Arlington was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and a blue windbreaker jacket on the morning of March 20, Arlington police said in a release shared on social media last month.

Authorities described him as a 5-foot-7 white man, weighing about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and black and white hair.

Police added that Leydon has not taken his medication and has been known to frequent Davis Square in Somerville.

Leydon’s sister Charlene told Boston 25 News this week that detectives have been looking for any movement on his bank account, but his last debit charge was at a Starbucks in Cambridge on March 21.

“I mean, three weeks and you haven’t even taken money out of your bank account,” Charlene told the news station. “Not a penny. That’s why I fear the worst.”

Leydon was reportedly asleep when she last saw him on the morning of March 20. When she came home that night, Charlene assumed her brother had stepped out to watch a game at a local bar, but she became worried and filed a missing person report the next morning when she still didn’t hear from him.

She added that her brother, who the family refers to as “Ted,” has had eye issues his whole life.

“One eye he can’t see anything out of anymore,” Charlene told Boston 25. “And his other eye, the eyesight is terrible now.”

Charlene noted that she is especially worried as Leydon regularly changes out a contact lens and he likely didn’t have enough of a supply to continue doing that, the news station reported. Additionally, he takes prescription medication for anxiety and depression, which he left behind when he went missing, his sister told Boston 25.

An Arlington police spokesperson confirmed via email Monday that an investigation remains active and ongoing.

As part of the investigation, authorities have interviewed the family, obtained Leydon’s banking history, shared information on social media, alerted other area police departments, and posted a missing person alert with the Boston Regional Intelligence Center and the Fusion Center, the spokesperson noted.

Though the department received several tips from people who thought they saw Leydon early on in the investigation, authorities have since found those reports to be unsubstantiated, according to the department spokesperson.

There have been no new leads since.

Leydon’s family has continued to request help from the public via social media and flyers posted through the area.

Police said Leydon does not have his cellphone with him.

“To date, we have seen no activity on the accounts we are monitoring, and again we have not received any recent tips,” the spokesperson noted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department dispatch at 781-643-1212.