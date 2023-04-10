Police: 59-year-old Roxbury woman safely located

Newsletter Signup
Update: Police announced Monday morning they safely located 59-Year-Old Lisa Wang of Roxbury.
Boston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 59-year-old Roxbury woman who struggles with memory issues and was last seen Sunday afternoon.
Lisa Wang was last observed around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of 80 Fenwood Road in Roxbury. She was wearing a green or turquoise jacket, black pants, and black sneakers, according to police.
Wang is known to frequently visit the Longwood Medical area. She suffers from “memory related issues,” police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police by calling 911 or reaching detectives at 617-343-4275.
