Report of gunman at Back Bay Station leads to a Mandalorian

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
These days, a report of someone stalking around a T station with a “long rifle” is not to be taken lightly. So it’s probably a safe bet that when MBTA Transit Police arrived at Back Bay Friday evening, they were relieved to find not a gunman, but a Mandalorian.
According to a post on Twitter from transit police, multiple units responded to the report, arriving at Back Bay Station to find “a person in character as ‘Boba Fett’ w/a replica firearm.”
We’re glad about the happy ending, but we’re not sure we agree with you 100% on your police work, MBTA police. Everyone knows that Boba Fett has a green helmet with red trim, whereas this particular Mandalorian had a black topper. (This would also preclude him from being Din Djarin, a.k.a. “The Mandalorian,” since that dude is silver, and would be no doubt be carrying a baby Yoda. Er, Grogu to you and me.)
Regardless of the identity of the armored interloper — who was way off course if he was looking for the Star Wars Celebration that took over London this past weekend — it seems transit police had everything under control. “Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe,” they reported.
This is the way, as Mando might say.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.