Local Report of gunman at Back Bay Station leads to a Mandalorian This is the way.

These days, a report of someone stalking around a T station with a “long rifle” is not to be taken lightly. So it’s probably a safe bet that when MBTA Transit Police arrived at Back Bay Friday evening, they were relieved to find not a gunman, but a Mandalorian.

According to a post on Twitter from transit police, multiple units responded to the report, arriving at Back Bay Station to find “a person in character as ‘Boba Fett’ w/a replica firearm.”

We’re glad about the happy ending, but we’re not sure we agree with you 100% on your police work, MBTA police. Everyone knows that Boba Fett has a green helmet with red trim, whereas this particular Mandalorian had a black topper. (This would also preclude him from being Din Djarin, a.k.a. “The Mandalorian,” since that dude is silver, and would be no doubt be carrying a baby Yoda. Er, Grogu to you and me.)

4/7 6PM Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle. Officers located a person in character as "Boba Fett" w/a replica firearm. Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe. pic.twitter.com/GEdb9AHFdl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 8, 2023

Regardless of the identity of the armored interloper — who was way off course if he was looking for the Star Wars Celebration that took over London this past weekend — it seems transit police had everything under control. “Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe,” they reported.

This is the way, as Mando might say.