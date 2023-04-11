Local Girl, 13, struck by vehicle in Middleton driveway, police say The incident happened at a property on Meadowlark Farm Lane, according to authorities.

A 13-year-old girl was struck by a motor vehicle in her Middleton driveway on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Middleton police received a call around 2:20 p.m. reporting a girl was struck by the vehicle at a property on Meadowlark Farm Lane, the department said in a news release.

Police and firefighters responded and provided first aid to the girl at the scene.

“She was quickly transported to Lawrence General Hospital,” police said in Monday evening’s release. “We do not at this time have an update on the victim’s condition to share.”

Police said they were not at liberty to release the identities of the girl and the driver of the vehicle. Police Capt. Matthew Armitage confirmed the age of the victim to Boston.com on Tuesday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Armitage told reporters at the scene that an initial review suggests the crash was an accident, although police have not made a definitive conclusion, according to WHDH.

Armitage said the scene was difficult to process for all those involved, including first responders, the outlet reports.

“We all have children in our lives so it’s difficult for all involved parties to react to that,” Armitage said. “So, we’re thinking about the family, but also about the people that work the scene, as well.”