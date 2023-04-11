Local N.H. man standing outside disabled car injured after being struck by van, launched into air Cody Douglas, a 23-year-old from Lyndeborough New Hampshire was struck by a van after attempting to repair his malfunctioning vehicle. 23-year-old Cody Douglas was repairing his 2006 Subaru Forester when he was struck by another motorist. Both operators were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. New Hampshire State Police

A 23-year-old man sustained minor injuries after being struck by a van while standing outside his malfunctioning car on a highway in Auburn, New Hampshire Monday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

New Hampshire State Police say that they received a report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 101 West in Auburn at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found that a man standing outside of his disabled car had been struck by another motorist.

New Hampshire State Police say the 23-year-old, Cody Douglas from Lyndeborough New Hampshire, exited his 2006 Subaru Forester after stopping near a guardrail on the left side of the roadway because his car was malfunctioning.

The 2023 Ford transit van, operated by 56-year-old Timothy Philbrick from Merrimack New Hampshire, was unable to brake for a quarter mile due to sustained damage.

New Hampshire State Police

While attempting to repair his vehicle, a 2023 Ford transit van, operated by 56-year-old Timothy Philbrick of Merrimack New Hampshire, struck the Subaru, sending the car into Douglas and launching him airborne. Due to the damage sustained by the crash, the van was unable to stop for approximately a quarter mile before finally resting on the right side of the roadway.

Both Philbrick and Douglas were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was limited to Route 101 West’s breakdown lane for about an hour and a half while officials investigated the crash and arranged the removal of the two vehicles.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact Trooper Seth Parker at [email protected]