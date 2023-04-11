Local Possible infant remains found in Revere The discovery was made just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside an apartment on Dolphin Avenue.

Police found the possible remains of an infant in Revere Tuesday night.

The discovery was made just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside an apartment building located at 86 Dolphin Ave. after a man reported finding the possible remains, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. Revere Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives were called to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will take custody of the remains. The discovery is being investigated by state and local police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

A source told WHDH that the remains were found in a bag near a trash barrel.

“Troubling” that’s how law enforcement source describes what they located in Revere tonight on Dolphin Ave…Revere Police, CPAC detectives from Suffolk County DA’s office all processing the scene where sources say a baby only a few months old was located in trash bag #7news pic.twitter.com/3pqy9av823 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 12, 2023