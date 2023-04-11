Local 2 men found dead near New Bedford hurricane barrier The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said no foul play is suspected.

New Bedford police found two men dead near a hurricane barrier Sunday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday. No foul play is suspected.

First responders discovered the bodies when they were called to an access road for a hurricane barrier at 177 Gifford St. in New Bedford just after 7:11 a.m., the DA’s office said.

They found the two men lying on the ground about 20 feet apart from one another, the DA’s office said. Near the bodies, police also found a shopping cart full of bags and a tote bag with a variety of items, including a fishing pole.

Advertisement:

One of the men was identified as 39-year-old New Bedford resident Jose Arroyo, the DA’s office said. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

The other man was declared dead at the scene. The DA’s office did not identify the man, as his next of kin have not yet been notified of his death.

Police are still investigating the two men’s deaths. No further information has been released.