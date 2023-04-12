Local Hopkinton fire claims another victim A woman has succumbed to her injuries following a Sunday fire in Hopkinton that initially killed her husband and their dog.

A woman has died from her injuries from the same Hopkinton fire early Sunday morning that killed a man and dog, officials said Tuesday in a press release.

The victims, both in their 60s, were married, WCVB reports.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined, but officials reported Monday they do not believe it was suspicious.

The two-alarm fire at 69 Hayward St. started Sunday around 1:12 a.m., according to an earlier press release. Officials now believe the fire started near the front porch of the one-level ranch.

First responders found the woman in a bedroom and her husband in a hallway. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was then transported to a Boston hospital, where she later died.

The home was deemed a total loss.

Hopkinton Fire Chief William Miller said in the Monday release that there were no working fire detectors found in the home.

“Every household needs working smoke alarms on every level of the home,” he said. “If they take alkaline batteries, change the batteries twice a year and replace the alarm itself after 10 years. When purchasing a replacement, choose photoelectric alarms that have a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature. Test them every month to be sure you and your family are protected.”

There have been four fires in Massachusetts homes without working detectors in the past two weeks, officials said in the Tuesday update. Seven people, all over the age of 60, have now died from those fires.