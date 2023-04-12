Local N.H. State Police trooper dragged alongside fleeing car The incident occurred in Portsmouth on April 6. The trooper sustained minor injuries. New Hampshire State Police pulled over a 2014 Audi Q5 after a driver fled authorities. New Hampshire State Police

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was dragged alongside a car last week as a suspect fled authorities in a high-speed chase.

The pursuit began when Michael Anthony Arrington, 28, of Orlando, Fla. drove a 2014 Audi Q5 away from the Portsmouth police station on Islington Street at about 10 p.m. on April 6, police said. New Hampshire State Police were alerted, and troopers soon located the vehicle parked at a Shell gas station on Route 1.

As authorities approached the car, Arrington allegedly started the vehicle and dragged a trooper for a short distance until they let go.

Michael Anthony Arrington. New Hampshire State Police

The vehicle accelerated away at a “high rate of speed,” police said. The car “displayed no exterior visual lighting” as it entered Kittery, Maine. Police said they lost track of the car at that point. It was briefly spotted by Kittery Police, but was lost again.

Then, a New Hampshire State Police trooper spotted the car traveling along I-95 South in Portsmouth. Police tried to stop the car, but Arrington again turned off his exterior lighting and sped away, officials said.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped again and multiple troopers arrived on the scene. Arrington was alone in the car, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said that Arrington was impaired at the time, and originally gave officers a false identity. He faces a number of criminal charges, including reckless conduct, assault, and driving under the influence of liquor.

The trooper that was dragged sustained minor injuries. They were treated at a local hospital and subsequently discharged.