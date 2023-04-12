Local New T GM greeted by pair of derailments during first two days on job Equipment derailments on the Red and Blue Lines did not result in any injuries or damage, a T spokesperson said. Work equipment derailed on the Red and Blue Lines in two separate incidents on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the MBTA said. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

The T experienced two equipment derailments on the Red and Blue lines earlier this week, just hours into Phillip Eng’s tenure as the MBTA’s new general manager.

The first incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on a stretch of the Blue Line where service had been suspended for previously scheduled work, according to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo.

“A rail-borne vehicle with welding equipment derailed at a track switch near Orient Heights,” Pesaturo explained in an email.

He said the derailment resulted in no injuries or damage, the vehicle was back on the rails before 1 a.m., and the Blue Line was open for regularly scheduled service on Tuesday morning.

The second derailment happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, when the back wheels of a piece of work equipment came off the rails on a track siding along the Red Line — not the main line used for passenger service, Pesaturo clarified.

The derailment did not impact service, and there were no injuries or damage, Pesaturo said. The MBTA notified the Department of Public Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration of both incidents, he said, adding that the causes of the derailments are under investigation.

“To people who have lost faith in the T, I’d tell them, ‘Stay tuned,’” Eng said when talking to reporters after riding the Green Line on Monday, his first day on the job. “If we lose faith, then why are we even trying? The real thing is, you have to believe, you have to have a vision, and we do. I know the people at the T … know we can turn it around; I’m going to demonstrate that we can turn it around.”