Local Remains of infant girl found near Revere apartment building The infant was "at or close to full-term," police said. The remains of an infant were found outside of this building on Dolphin Avenue in Revere, according to State Police. Revere Assessors Department

Law enforcement officials released new information Wednesday regarding the discovery of an infant’s remains outside a Revere apartment building Tuesday night.

After a forensic examination by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office, the infant was found to be “a female, who was at or close to full-term, and who likely was white or light skinned,” according to State Police.

At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, Revere Police responded to a multi-unit building at 86 Dolphin Ave. in the Beachmont neighborhood. Police said a man found the remains outside the building.

Detectives from the State Police and Revere Police joined officers at the scene, as did members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Advertisement:

Officials are currently working to determine the cause of the infant’s death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

Isaias Anibal, the man who reportedly made the discovery, told NBC10 Boston that he found the remains in two grocery bags while playing with his kids.

“I saw the arm and the hand, and then fingers, and then I called 911,” he told NBC.