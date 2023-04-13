Local Danvers firefighters rescue great horned owl from woodland fire A wildlife rehabber determined that the owl was a juvenile and had fallen from its nest during the fire. Danvers firefighters found an injured juvenile great horned owl Wednesday while fighting a woodland fire. Danvers Fire Department

Danvers firefighters successfully rescued a juvenile great horned owl Wednesday after it was injured by smoke inhalation during a woodland fire.

Fire crews found the owl while they were out battling a fire in a wooded area, the Danvers Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Firefighters spotted the owl lying motionless in an area of the woods that had been damaged by the fire.

Firefighters put the owl in a box and took it to safety, the department said. Once out of a smoke-filled environment and given some water, the owl became much more active.

Danvers Animal Control then brought the owl to a local wildlife rehabber for evaluation, the department said. The rehabber determined that the owl was a juvenile great horned owl that had fallen from its nest during the fire.

Other than being lethargic from the smoke, the owl seemed healthy, the department said. So the rehabber and firefighters went back out into the woods where the owl was found to try to find its nest and release it back into the wild.

“While we did not spot its mother, rescuers could hear an owl calling in the distance. Hopefully they are now reunited!” the department wrote.

This is the second wild bird encounter authorities in Danvers have had this week. On Tuesday, a flying turkey crashed through a driver’s windshield while they were driving through the town on I-95.

Earlier this month, Cape Ann Wildlife announced that a different owl, Faneuil Hall’s “Owen,” was released back into the wild after recovering from rodenticide poisoning.