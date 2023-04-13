Sagamore Bridge construction set to finish by Memorial Day weekend

Newsletter Signup
Construction on the Sagamore Bridge is set to finish before Memorial Day weekend, the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce said in a Wednesday Facebook post.
The chamber said that construction on the bridge, which closed two of its four lanes March 1, is 33% complete and is set to finish ahead of schedule.
Phase one of construction, repairs on the west side lanes of the bridge, was reportedly completed April 5, and phase two of construction is currently underway. The third and final phase of construction, repairs to the bridge’s east side lanes and sidewalk, will require closing the sidewalk to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
The chamber said that all construction on the bridge, which spans the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne, will be completed before Memorial Day weekend. All restrictions are set to be lifted before May 29 as well.
The Sagamore Bridge, which opened in 1935, has long been slated for maintenance, but funding setbacks continually delayed repairs.
“We thank you for your patience and cooperation during this critical repair work,” the chamber said.
The Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees Sagamore Bridge and the neighboring Bourne Bridge, could not be immediately reached for comment.
