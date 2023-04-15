Local Police ask for help in search for two missing Medford men Officials said the two have not been seen or communicated with since March 30. Officials released this photo of Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin. Courtesy

Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for two missing Medford men, according to a statement by officials.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, were reported missing by friends and coworkers on April 9, according to the statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley.

Officials said the two have not been seen or communicated with since March 30.

Since the time of their reported disappearance, police have been actively investigating this case and believe the men’s cell phones are off, according to the statement.

Police located the vehicle of the missing men, however their whereabouts remain unknown, according to officials.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit-Middlesex County at 781-897-6600 or the Medford Police Department Detective Division 781-391-6767.