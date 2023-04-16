Man killed, juvenile seriously injured in Hubbardston ATV crash

Newsletter Signup
A man died Saturday after being involved in a an ATV crash in Hubbardston.
At around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Hubbardston Police responded to the sand pits off Pitcherville Road for reports of an ATV crash. First responders were told that a 33-year-old man was unresponsive and that a juvenile sustained serious injures, the department said in a release.
The man was transported to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, where he was pronounced dead.
The juvenile was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities did not release the identities of either person involved in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
