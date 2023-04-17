Local Green Line service partially suspended, delayed on Marathon Monday A train was disabled at Boylston Street Monday afternoon, making transit even more chaotic on an already busy day. A Green Line train arrives at the MBTA Park Street station in Boston, MA on March 10, 2023. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

MBTA riders can expect delays and general chaos whenever the Boston Marathon brings thousands of runners and spectators to Boylston Street. But travel during this year’s marathon was even more hectic when service was suspended for part of the Green Line.



A Green Line train went out of service at the Boylston Street platform at 2:50 p.m., MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo told Boston.com in an email.

Service was suspended for an hour between Arlington Street and Haymarket while crews attempted to get the train moving again. The MBTA offered shuttles in place of the trains, and encouraged riders to use the Orange Line to get between Back Bay and Haymarket and North Station.

Other trains were forced to wait between stations while the MBTA solved the problem. “While service was suspended, some trains were held in between stations until MBTA personnel made arrangements to safely move the trains back into station platforms where passengers exited,” Pesaturo said. “The MBTA apologizes for the disruption in service.”

The train began moving again and service resumed at 3:50 p.m. The MBTA is investigating the cause of the mechanical failure.

MBTA riders took to Twitter to voice their dismay at the incident. One user joked that it was a good thing this was not an important day, saying “that would be a nightmare!!”

Thank God there’s nothing big happening in town today – Otherwise, this would be a tremendous embarrassment for the @MBTA



Can you even imagine if there was some sort of significant event happening in the Back Bay area today? That would be a nightmare!! — Matthew Murray (@dukeofgloucestr) April 17, 2023

So stupidly slow… When is @MBTA going to fix all these damn slow spots? And run more trains? And not break every other day? — Sixshot (@g1sixshot) April 17, 2023

I saw a #bostonmarathon sign that said "you're running faster than the Green Line" and I was like, yeah that's not hard. #mbta



Currently crawling between Copley and Arlington. We're a tunnel! How can there be traffic?



(I am extremely tired). — SteveBikes (Bona Fide) (@stevebikes) April 17, 2023

Another, who appeared to have been stuck on one of the trains for an hour, asked the MBTA to please evacuate the trains around 3:30 p.m.

“People have to use the bathroom, and someone tried to urinate in his cup,” they tweeted. “Please let us off!”

Please evacuate the trains. It’s been an hour. People have family members waiting for them at the race. People have to use the bathroom, and someone tried to urinate in his cup. Please let us off! — Jen Meinen (@JenMeinen) April 17, 2023