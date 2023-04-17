Local Middleton teen dies after being accidentally hit by car in driveway The "tragic accident" occurred on April 10.

A teenage girl from Middleton who was struck by a car in a driveway last week has died, officials said Monday.

The 15-year-old was injured when a car hit her at 1 Meadowlark Farm Lane in Middleton on April 10. She was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, but died on Sunday, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a release.

She is not being identified because she is a juvenile, officials said.

The operator remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

“Based on the initial investigation, it appears the teen’s death was a tragic accident,” officials said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. The girl was initially transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

A police officer who responded suffered a leg injury, WHDH reported. The officer was taken to a hospital and released the same day.