Boston girl, 14, missing since Monday

A Boston teen has been missing since Monday, when she went to walk her dog and never came home, according to a Boston Police Department release.
Janell Escanola, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving 111 Atlantic Ave. with her dog, police report. She was described as Hispanic and wearing glasses, a red jacket, and black pants.
Those with information are being asked to call 911 or A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
