Local Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Dorchester 11-year-old Rosa Perez was last seen near 27 Maxwell St.

Rosa Perez, 11, has been missing from Dorchester since Monday.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an 11-year-old from Dorchester who has been missing since Monday.

Rosa Perez was last seen near 27 Maxwell St. wearing a maroon jacket, light blue ripped jeans, and a black wig, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Rosa is about five-foot-four and has curly brown hair. She is known to frequent Washington Street, Ashmont Street, Codman Square Library, and the Codman Square area, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4712.