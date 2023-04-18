Local Mattapan woman missing for over two weeks Samantha Powell, 39, was last seen April 3, and police are still looking for her.

A Mattapan woman has been missing for over two weeks, according to a Boston Police Department release. Samantha Powell, 39, was last seen April 3 near 2100 Dorchester Ave., and police are still searching for her.

Powell is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and has black hair, police say. The day she went missing, she was wearing an orange fleece jacket, a red dress, black leggings, and black sneakers.

Police report she suffers from mental illness.

Those with information are being asked to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Missing Person Alert: 39-Year-Old Samantha Powell of Mattapan https://t.co/sWkgeg38w4 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 12, 2023