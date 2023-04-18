Mattapan woman missing for over two weeks

Newsletter Signup
A Mattapan woman has been missing for over two weeks, according to a Boston Police Department release. Samantha Powell, 39, was last seen April 3 near 2100 Dorchester Ave., and police are still searching for her.
Powell is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and has black hair, police say. The day she went missing, she was wearing an orange fleece jacket, a red dress, black leggings, and black sneakers.
Police report she suffers from mental illness.
Those with information are being asked to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
