Police seek man who allegedly threatened to give Red Line riders a ‘beating’ with mini-bat

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
MBTA Transit police are trying to identify a man who allegedly threatened other Red Line passengers with a mini-baseball bat on Sunday night.
The person of interest stepped onto the train at Charles Station around 8 p.m., according to authorities.
With a mini baseball bat in hand, the man allegedly shook the bat at people, “stating he would give everyone a ‘beating.'”
Transit police have asked anyone with information to call authorities at 617-222-1050.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.