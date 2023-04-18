Local Police seek man who allegedly threatened to give Red Line riders a ‘beating’ with mini-bat The man allegedly shook the bat at people Sunday night around 8 p.m.

MBTA Transit police are trying to identify a man who allegedly threatened other Red Line passengers with a mini-baseball bat on Sunday night.

The person of interest stepped onto the train at Charles Station around 8 p.m., according to authorities.

With a mini baseball bat in hand, the man allegedly shook the bat at people, “stating he would give everyone a ‘beating.'”

Transit police have asked anyone with information to call authorities at 617-222-1050.

4/16 8PM #MBTA Charles Sta. Allegedly a male entered a RL train armed w/a mini baseball bat&began to threaten other passengers stating he would give everyone a "beating". Recognize this person of interest ? Please contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/info. TY pic.twitter.com/MTzPJVMv1M — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 17, 2023