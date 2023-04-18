Local Teen dies in fall while hiking at Acadia National Park The victim was identified as a junior at Brewer High School in Maine.

A 17-year-old boy died after falling off of a 25-foot cliff at Acadia National Park Friday, authorities said.

According to the National Park Service, the teen was hiking with friends when he fell. Park rangers and the Bar Harbor police and fire departments responded to the scene near the Otter Cliff area around noon.

The victim was identified as Bryce Basso, a junior at Maine’s Brewer High School, according to a letter provided to Boston.com from the school’s principal and superintendent.

“Please keep Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we support and take care of one another in this time of loss,” the letter reads.

The incident was brought to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner, which is charged with the investigation of unexpected deaths, officials said. Basso’s cause of death remains pending, according to NBC affiliate WMTV.