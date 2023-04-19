Boston Police officer attacked by dogs, another officer shoots and kills one

Newsletter Signup
While making an arrest in Mattapan on Wednesday, a Boston Police officer was attacked by two dogs, forcing a second officer to shoot at the animals, officials said.
The incident occurred at 28 Michigan Ave. BPD officers were attempting to arrest a suspect who had multiple warrants.
After the suspect was taken into custody, two dogs attacked an officer inside the house. A second officer shot at both dogs, killing one and injuring the other, police said.
Both officers involved were transported to local hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening, police said.
Officials did not immediately identify the person who was arrested.
