Local Maryland volunteer firefighters come to the rescue when Mass. college baseball team’s bus catches fire "A tire blowout led to the bus being engulfed in flames," according to Fisher College.

En route back to Boston, a bus carrying members of the Fisher College baseball team caught fire Sunday morning following a tire blowout in Maryland, according to officials.

The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene on I-95 north near 1-695 at 11:30 a.m. and transported more than 30 students and coaches back to the station, the first responders shared on Facebook.

The team waited at the fire station while another bus was sent from Boston, the company said, adding, “They are relaxing while enjoying our food and hospitality.”

Head Coach Scott Dulin said they first realized something was wrong when they “heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot,” WCVB reported. “The bus immediately pulled over, and our driver went to check the tires. He came back, grabbed a fire extinguisher and ordered us all off the bus.”

No one was injured in the incident, Fisher College noted in its own Facebook post.

“We are relieved that our Fisher College baseball team escaped unhurt after their bus caught fire while traveling from a weekend series in North Carolina,” the school noted. “The fire occurred on Sunday, as 35 players and their coaches were on the bus in Maryland on their way back to Boston when a tire blowout led to the bus being engulfed in flames.”

The team returned to Boston a few hours later, according to the school.

The incident “really put things in perspective,” Dulin said, according to The Boston Globe. “It’s not the end of the world. And at the end of the day, I think our team definitely got closer because everyone had to help all at once and had to be accountable for each other.”

See below for photos of the bus during and after the fire, as well as the team safe and sound following the incident: