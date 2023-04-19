Police search for missing East Boston teen

Newsletter Signup
Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing teenage girl from East Boston.
Boston Police said on Wednesday that 13-year-old Emily Souza was missing.
She was last seen on April 15 in the area of 77 Lubec St. At the time, she was wearing black pants and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, police said. Souza is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.
Anyone with information about her locations is urged to call 911 or contact BPD Detectives at (617) 343-4234.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
