Local Police search for missing East Boston teen Emily Souza, 13, was last seen near Lubec Street on April 15. Emily Souza, of East Boston. Boston Police Department

Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing teenage girl from East Boston.

Boston Police said on Wednesday that 13-year-old Emily Souza was missing.

She was last seen on April 15 in the area of 77 Lubec St. At the time, she was wearing black pants and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, police said. Souza is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

Anyone with information about her locations is urged to call 911 or contact BPD Detectives at (617) 343-4234.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).