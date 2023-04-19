Local Truck hangs over wall in Norfolk after crashing into gas pumps The incident occurred at the corner of Main Street and Rockwood Road in Norfolk. One person was injured.

A large truck crashed into gas pumps and multiple other vehicles at a Norfolk gas station on Wednesday, officials said. The truck was left dangling over a retaining wall, with debris scattered around it.

The crash occurred on the corner of Main Street and Rockwood Road, according to Norfolk Police.

A box truck collided with gas pumps and nearly toppled over a retaining wall. Firefighters used an aerial ladder to remove one person from the truck. They were taken to a local hospital, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

Before entering the gas station, the truck hit a traffic island, officials told The Boston Globe. The person’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The incident remains under investigation.