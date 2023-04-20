Local 1 dead, 4 injured in serious SUV crash on Mass. Pike in West Stockbridge All eastbound lanes near the crash were shut down for hours.

An SUV crashed on I-90 in Stockbridge Thursday morning leaving one person dead and four others injured.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike around mile marker 2. The state Department of Transportation called it a rollover crash.

Hours later, State Police tweeted that the crash involved an SUV carrying five people, one of whom suffered fatal injuries. The other four in the SUV were taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

MassLive reported that all the people in the SUV were adults, and that two people were thrown from the vehicle. The person who died was one of those thrown, the news site reported.

Officials have not released information on the severity of the survivors’ injuries, nor have they released any information on their identities.

All eastbound lanes on the Mass Pike near the crash were shut down for hours Thursday as State Police reconstructed the crash.