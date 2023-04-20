Local Holyoke teen arrested for Chicopee crash that left younger brother dead Da’Vant Byrd, 13, died when a vehicle crashed into a home on Montgomery Street. The car and the house were engulfed in flames.

A teenager was arrested this week and charged in connection with a crash in Chicopee that left his younger brother dead last month.

Stefen Baulkman, 19, of Holyoke has been charged with operating under the influence manslaughter, operating under influence causing serious bodily injury, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office. He was arraigned Thursday and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Stefen Baulkman. – Hampden District Attorney

Da’Vant Byrd, the 13-year-old younger brother of Baulkman, died after Baulkman allegedly sped away from police officers and crashed into a house.

A Chicopee police officer saw the car allegedly driven by Baulkman driving quickly down Broadway Street at 2:43 a.m. on March 25. Police followed the car onto Montgomery Street and pulled it over.

Advertisement:

As an officer approached the vehicle, it sped off down Montgomery Street, prosecutors said. The officer returned to their cruiser and drove off after it.

Police eventually found the car in the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. It had crashed into a home, ending up inside the building. Officials said the car quickly caught fire, which spread to the house and engulfed it.

Prosecutors said Baulkman was behind the wheel, driving with Byrd and two other teenagers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old. First responders were able to free Baulkman and the other two older passengers, who were brought to Baystate Medical Center for minor injuries.

First responders were unable to free Byrd before the vehicle fully went up in flames. Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident of the home was struck by the vehicle when it plowed through their wall, officials said. They were brought to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries. The home’s other occupants were able to exit the building safely before the fire spread.

Byrd was the only sober person in the car at the time of the crash, MassLive reported. Earlier in the night, the group had been at a party held at a family member’s house. They reportedly left around 2 a.m., and debated who was sober enough to drive. Baulkman’s blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.14% at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08%.

Advertisement:

A passenger told police that Baulkman and Byrd’s mother told the group to take her Lexus SUV, and that the three older teens had been drinking and smoking marijuana that night, according to MassLive’s report.