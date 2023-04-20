Local Woburn woman reportedly charged in connection to swastikas found near Stoneham home Five paper swastikas, some with hate speech written on them, were found scattered around a Stoneham resident's property last year.

Last year, a Stoneham resident found paper swastikas scattered around their property bearing hateful language.

Now, police have reportedly arrested a Woburn woman in connection with the incident.

Kathleen Collins has been charged with a civil rights violation and a charge of intimidating a witness, NBC10 Boston reported Wednesday. Police reportedly believe Collins targeted the home because a lawyer who lives there represented her ex-boyfriend in a dispute involving child custody.

Stoneham police said that they were conducting an “aggressive” investigation into the incident.

Five swastikas made out of purple posterboard were found on the property. One had the words “hell bound have fun!” written on it, WHDH reported at the time.

After several cardboard cut-outs of swastikas were dumped on a #Stoneham family’s lawn, @StonehamMAPD have launched an investigation. The chief says this could be considered a #HateCrime #7news pic.twitter.com/vghWWW7ktT — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 1, 2022

Collins reportedly told NBC that she denied the allegations.

According to a report issued by the Anti-Defamation League’s New England Chapter last month, the total number of antisemitic incidents recorded in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont reached an all-time regional high.

The ADL released a statement in response to the new development in this case.

“Vandalizing a family’s home with swastikas and antisemitic epithets is a very personal kind of hate at a time when the Jewish community is already feeling vulnerable,” Interim Regional Director Peggy Shukur said in a statement. “Incidents of antisemitism do not always make it to the justice system, either because the incident does not meet the threshold of a crime, or it is simply too difficult for victims to have to relive a traumatizing situation… We hope justice in this case ultimately reflects how hateful this incident was and will restore a sense of safety for the victims and for the Stoneham community.”