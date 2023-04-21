Local 110 displaced after 4-alarm fire in multi-unit apartment building in Winthrop Upon arrival, authorities say crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, and multiple residents actively trying to escape.

Approximately 110 people were displaced after a four-alarm fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Winthrop Friday afternoon, according to officials.

At 12:18 p.m., Winthrop police and fire departments received reports of a fire at 91 Veterans Road, according to a statement from officials.

Upon arrival, authorities say crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, and multiple residents actively trying to escape.

Crews worked aggressively to extinguish the fire and struck a fourth alarm calling additional mutual aid to the scene, according to the statement.

Officials say multiple residents were safely rescued from the building.

Three residents were taken to local hospitals for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.

Authorities said the 110 displaced residents are being assisted by Red Cross.

Lynn Fire, Chelsea Fire, Malden Fire, Saugus Fire, Revere Police and Fire, Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Port Authority provided mutual aid at the scene.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Veterans Road remained closed to Shirley Street and Hadassah Way. Coral Road reopened, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Winthrop Fire Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to officials.