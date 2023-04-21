Local Get ready for night closures on Storrow Drive until May 21 Storrow Drive (outbound) from Leverett Circle to Mass. Ave. will be closed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday to Sunday until May 21. Storrow Drive and other roads will be closed five nights a week starting April 23 until May 21 for repaving work. Jim Davis Globe Staff

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation announced Wednesday that Storrow Drive, along with several other roads, will be closed five nights a week starting April 23 until May 21.

The department said the closures, which will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, are to accommodate repaving work. The department also noted that traffic patterns will be clearly marked with a police detail to oversee traffic flow.

The road closures include:

Storrow Drive (outbound) from Leverett Circle to Mass. Ave. from April 23 to May 21.

Storrow Drive (inbound) from Cambridge Street to Leverett Circle from April 23 to May 21.

Leverrett Circle from April 24 to April 28.

David G. Mugar Way with parking restrictions from April 24 to April 28.

We have issued the following traffic advisory for the City of Boston: pic.twitter.com/hZWbBttcDD — MassDCR (@MassDCR) April 20, 2023