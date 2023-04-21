Get ready for night closures on Storrow Drive until May 21

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation announced Wednesday that Storrow Drive, along with several other roads, will be closed five nights a week starting April 23 until May 21.
The department said the closures, which will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, are to accommodate repaving work. The department also noted that traffic patterns will be clearly marked with a police detail to oversee traffic flow.
We have issued the following traffic advisory for the City of Boston: pic.twitter.com/hZWbBttcDD— MassDCR (@MassDCR) April 20, 2023
