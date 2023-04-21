‘Incident’ reported at Bristol County Jail and House of Correction

Newsletter Signup
The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an “incident” at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction Friday.
“The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to make the facility more suicide-resistant,” the office said in a statement posted to social media. “Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units. Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident.”
A spokesperson for Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said that Heroux will address members of the media later in the day.
The 1,100-bed facility houses male inmates convicted of crimes with a sentence of 2 1/2 years or less; higher security female inmates or pre-trial detainees; and higher security male pre-trial detainees, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
WCVB captured video showing windows blocked by cardboard boxes and sheets.
According to WCVB, a person sprayed a fire extinguisher out of a window as several officers gathered outside. At another point, someone threw what appeared to be a security camera and phone out of the window, WCVB reported.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
