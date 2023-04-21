Foul play not suspected after Massachusetts Maritime Academy student found dead in dorm room

Newsletter Signup
A Massachusetts Maritime Academy student was found dead in her dorm room in Bourne on Wednesday morning, but authorities do not suspect foul play.
Amanda Robinson, 22, of Bellmore, New York, appears to have died as a result of a pre-existing medical condition, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois revealed in an emailed statement Friday.
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office received a report of the deceased student shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Robinson was a senior at the university, who was expected to graduate this spring.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.
“The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office extends its condolences to the Robinson family,” the statement noted.
