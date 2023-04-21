Local House explosion sparks massive blaze on Cape Cod The explosion could be felt as far away as Brewster, Truro Fire Chief Timothy Collins said.

A powerful explosion and resulting fire reduced a Cape Cod home to rubble Thursday night and left debris scattered in nearby trees.

Firefighters from Truro and neighboring towns responded to a large structural fire at 8A Harding’s Way around 11:30 p.m., according to a Truro news release. The home was unoccupied at the time, and there were no injuries.

The explosion could be felt as far away as Brewster, Truro Fire Chief Timothy Collins said in the release. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading, though multiple homes nearby were damaged in the blast.

Truro property records indicate the six-bedroom home was built in 1969.

The home is considered a complete loss, the town said, adding that the cause of the explosion and fire remains under investigation.

“In my 27 years, I’ve never dealt with anything of this extent,” Collins told Boston25. “You got a mattress in a tree up there. We also had damage to adjacent homes … You can see the foundation is just utterly destroyed, which is impressive.”

