Local Armed robbery of pizza delivery driver ends in arrest of 3 teens, and one of their mothers A 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds face charges of delinquent armed robbery after allegedly pointing a gun at a deliveryman's head.

Three teenage boys and a woman were arrested after a pizza deliveryman was robbed at gunpoint while delivering a pizza in Brighton around midnight Wednesday, according to officials.

Boston police said the deliveryman was reaching for a pizza in his car at 7 Fidelis Way when one of the teens allegedly pointed the gun at his head and demanded his belongings. One of the suspects then punched the deliveryman in the face before fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

The victim gave police a suspect description and investigators canvased the area. Officers spotted one of the suspects and were led to his apartment, where they allegedly found ammunition, according to police. Investigators located the two other minors and said they also found a stolen phone in one of their pockets.

Police spoke to the mother of one of the suspects, Andrea Keating Doucette, inside her apartment, where they found an ammunition magazine with one loose round of ammunition. She was charged with illegally possessing ammunition, stealing from a building, and destroying property, according to officials. She’s due in Brighton District Court.

The teens, a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds who were not identified, were also arrested and face charges of delinquent armed robbery in Boston Juvenile Court.